SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she has once again extended the state of emergency declaration in Oregon.

The extension of the emergency declaration comes as the state prepares for a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations brought on by the Omicron variant.

"As Oregon prepares for what could be our worst surge in hospitalizations during this pandemic, I know that this is not the beginning of the new year any of us had hoped for," Brown said. "Time and again over the last two years, Oregonians have proven that we will stand with each other in our most difficult times. Your actions have saved lives, and it is because we have worked together to keep each other safe that Oregon still has some of the lowest infection and mortality rates in the nation. Please, do your part again––get vaccinated, get your booster shot, and wear a mask."

The governor's office said the emergency declaration is necessary to provide resources for the state’s coronavirus response and recovery efforts. It will remain in effect until June 30, 2022, unless it is rescinded or extended beforehand.

Federal health officials reported Monday that Omicron is now the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the United States, accounting for 73% of new infections last week. According to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron is response for an estimated 90% of new infections in the Pacific Northwest.

Earlier this month, Oregon confirmed its first cases of the Omicron variant in Multnomah and Washington counties. Lane County confirmed Monday its first case of the variant.