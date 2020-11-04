PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown's executive order that created a unified command between local law enforcement agencies in Portland has been extended.
The executive order was set to expire at 5 p.m. Wednesday, but will now continue until Friday, Nov. 6, until 5 p.m. - unless earlier rescinded or extended, according to the governor's office.
The order, which was issued on Monday, is meant to "keep the peace and protect free speech" in Portland as the country awaits election results.
Under the order, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are put in joint command of public safety in Portland.
The plan also includes support from the Portland Police Bureau and the Oregon National Guard. Soldiers are standing by and will be deployed into the city if needed.
“Across the United States, elections officials are working hard to ensure that every vote is counted, and it may be several days until we know the results of this election. It’s important to trust the process, and the system that has ensured free and fair elections in this country through the decades, even in times of great crisis," said Gov. Brown. “All Oregonians have the right to free expression and peaceful assembly. But political violence, intimidation, and property destruction will not be tolerated. We are all in this together––so let’s work together to keep our fellow Oregonians safe.”
A demonstration was held in Portland on Election Day, but attendees remained peaceful.
