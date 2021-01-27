ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – Starting Friday, Oregon's indoor entertainment and recreation facilities can open under new guidelines.
This includes gyms, museums and movie theaters.
But many business owners say the guidance is too strict, and they still won't be able to afford to open their doors.
The new guidelines do not include restaurants.
The governor says the modified guidance allows for one-to-one customer experiences like personal training.
Many business owners FOX 12 talked to agree, saying those are the only people this benefits.
Many gyms can't afford the overhead costs to open under these parameters, and other places like bowling alleys will have to operate by appointment only.
Kellie Smith and her husband own Oregon Trail Lanes in St. Helens. She says they're lucky they're a family operation because they can't afford to pay anyone right now. They're just trying to keep up on rent.
This news came at them so fast. Smith says they haven't even had a chance to tell their customers they'll be opening their doors.
And when they do, she says they'll have to rent the whole place out, which will continue to hurt their older community, who used to come in just to socialize.
"This has been the one place where they show up weekly if not daily to see even us. They may even just get a cup of coffee and stand at our counter," Smith. "So many of them will still be missing out. They can't come in because we're needing to charge by the hour just to pay the bills."
FOX 12 asked the governor's office if the 6-person cap remains regardless of how large a facility is. They said they're still working with the Oregon Health Authority to finalize guidance documents, which will be posted online Friday when the new rules go into effect.
