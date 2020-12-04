PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown was joined by state health leaders Friday as she held a press conference to update Oregonians on the pandemic. She said that just because a vaccine is on the horizon, does not mean Oregonians can let their guards down.
“We just need you to hold on a little bit longer because hope is on the way,” she said.
Hope comes in the form of 35,000 first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. They’ll ship to Oregon on Dec. 15 if the FDA grants them emergency use approval five days earlier.
On Dec. 22, Pfizer will send 41,000 more first doses.
Also, on the 22nd, Moderna will ship 72,000 doses of their version to Oregon pending their approval on the 17th.
On Dec. 29, the state anticipates nearly just as many second doses to arrive for patients who already received the first.
But of the 290,000 healthcare workers, and 60,000 to 70,000 long term care residents and staff the state’s prioritized, that first wave of December vaccines won’t even touch half of those people.
However, the governor says, “We anticipate that all Oregonians in these settings will have the opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of January.”
But there is a hitch: Pfizer announced it was cutting its production target in half, to 50 million doses by the end of the year, due to supply chain issues.
Allen said they've been told the disruption does not impact initial vaccine allocations.
“But I guess it’s only fair in the pandemic to point out pretty much every single number of things we’ve been told to expect whether its PPE, or tests, or anything else, has ultimately very, very, frequently not been an accurate number. I think they’ve often been more aspirational,” he said.
FOX 12 also asked Allen whether OHA would be recommending any one vaccine version over another for the case of people with underlying conditions, or otherwise.
He said no, that he would expect the FDA to make that guidance should it be necessary.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.