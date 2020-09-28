PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown has put a moratorium on non-payment and no-cause evictions through the end of the year in Oregon.
Brown’s order is effective between Sept. 30 and Dec. 31.
Brown cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the widespread devastation cause by wildfires as the reason for the order.
Eviction moratoriums for homes and businesses were put in place in March and April through the end of September due to COVID-19. The moratoriums allowed for a six-month repayment period.
On Monday, Brown said the new executive order will “help keep Oregonians in their homes until the Legislature can convene later this year to address housing issues.”
The goal of Executive Order 20-56, according to a statement from Brown, is to “prevent a wave of evictions during simultaneous wildfire and pandemic emergency response and recovery efforts.”
The full text of Brown’s executive order is available here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(6) comments
What is this 9 months of living rent free? So who is going to bail out the landlords from the banks? Who will bail out the banks?
Why doesn’t the legislature pass a bill that would pay everybody’s house/rent payments?
Why isn't this "moratorium" a means tested program??? .... I know lots of people that are and have been working this whole time and they are using that money to do other things with ... can't wait for the other shoe to fall...... I understand bankruptcies are starting to happen by landlords who can't cover their mortgages because tenants aren't paying and they can't get rent to people that will pay...
Oh Goody! We can get even further behind on the rent! But what's my landlord supposed to use to pay his mortgage? By stopping threat of eviction on the tenants in my apartment building, she leads pushes my landlord straight into foreclosure. And the bank or lender makes an awful landlord. Maybe next time we should vote for someone with some business experience, ya think? Somebody who has had to sweat a little over whether they could meet the payroll this week? No problem for her in Government employ!
Isn't this a taking from the landlords, who have mortgage payments, insurance and maintenance costs to pay?
So, the deadbeats, are once again, at the top of the governor's list of favorite people. Actually, not at the top. That is reserved for terrorists, rioters and murderers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.