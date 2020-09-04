PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon leaders are cautiously optimistic, saying while COVID-19 cases in the state are down, they are still very concerned about a spike after the holiday weekend.
During a news conference on Friday, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist, says right now the Oregon Health Authority is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. He says the steps people are taking now - like wearing masks and social distancing - are working.
Dr. Sidelinger and Governor Kate Brown pleaded for people to keep up with those steps, and urged people to keep gatherings small for the Labor Day weekend.
They said spikes in cases were recorded after Mother's Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
"So I ask you as you make your plan for Labor Day, please don't let your fatigue with these restrictions take us away from our collective goal of reducing infection and preventing deaths," Gov. Brown said during the news conference. "We're truly all in this together. The more we all follow good safety practices, the safer you and your family will be."
"We simply cannot celebrate this Labor Day and all the holidays coming up in the fall and winter the way we have celebrated them in the past," said Patrick Allen, OHA Director.
Gov. Brown emphasized making smart choices during the holiday weekend:
- Stay local as much as possible.
- Stay small — limit gatherings because we know they can dangerously spread COVID-19, especially among those without symptoms who unknowingly spread this disease.
- Stay outside — if you decide to get together in small groups, do it outdoors where your risk of getting infected is lower.
- Stay safe by covering your face — wear a mask or face covering as it will protect you and the people around you.
- Support local businesses — it’s one of the best things you can do for our economy and your fellow Oregonians right now.
Gov. Brown also noted that with the hot weather in the forecast, she's asking that people do their part to prevent wildfires. She asking everyone to know the local burn bans in place and practice fire safety.
We've already reduced infection and hospitals arent overcrowded with people (they never were). Nobody cares what brownie has to say.
