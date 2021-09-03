SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown and state health officials are urging Oregonians to be safe this Labor Day weekend as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high.

Many people are planning to travel and get out to enjoy the holiday weekend. Health experts in Multnomah County are advising people to limit the size of their gatherings and travel. It's advice many aren't heeding to, especially those who are vaccinated.

FOX 12 spoke with travelers Friday morning at Portland International Airport, who say they feel comfortable with their decision.

"I feel safe. I'm vaccinated first and foremost, and then I have a mask on. So long as the seating isn't too crowded, I don't really think its that big of a deal," one traveler said.

"I'm vaccinated with Moderna, so I really don't have any concerns for me," another traveler told FOX 12.

FOX 12 spoke with Ken Stedman, a biology professor at Portland State University, about how protected vaccinated people are against the virus should they choose to get out of the house this weekend. Stedman says with a 95% effective vaccinate, you're 20 times less likely to get infected with COVID if you're exposed, but still the higher the number of exposures, the higher chance of infection.

Aside from being vaccinated and keeping a safe distance from those around you, Stedman advises those going out this weekend to wear a mask.

In a video, State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger asked people to be safe over the weekend and why it's the best choice to protect yourself and your community.

Gov. Brown also urged Oregonians to be safe, saying in a statement, "We all have a personal responsibility to watch out for the health and safety of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones."

Gov. Brown's Full Statement: