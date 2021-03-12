PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order Friday that requires all public schools in the state to reopen for in-person learning by April 19.
On March 5, Brown released a plan for the executive order on in-person learning.
Executive Order 21-06 requires public schools to offer universal access to hybrid or full in-person instruction on or before the weeks of March 29 for grades K-5 and April 19 for grades 6-12.
Brown outlined her order in a letter to the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education.
"On March 12, 2020, I issued my executive order closing Oregon schools for what was then an extended spring break," said Brown. "One year later, thanks to the hard work and smart choices of Oregonians to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, I am so pleased to see over 174,000 students back in the learning environment that serves them best: in-person instruction. While parents can keep their children in distance learning if they choose, this order will give every Oregon student the option to return to school this year."
A deadline was set for no later than March 19 for ODE and OHA to issue updated guidance to match the new directives set by Brown.
The governor's office says ODE is expected to release updated "Ready Schools, Safe Learners' guidance for school districts early next week.
To view the full executive order, click here.
Brown, along with representatives from OHA and OHSU, will discuss the latest updates on Oregon's ongoing fight against COVID-19 during a press conference at 11 a.m. The press conference can be viewed in full on kptv.com, the FOX 12 app and on FOX 12 Oregon.
