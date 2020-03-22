SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order on Sunday, placing a “temporary moratorium on residential evictions for nonpayment in light of the public health emergency caused by the spread of coronavirus in Oregon.”
The order is effective for 90 days.
“Through no fault of their own, many Oregonians have lost jobs, closed businesses, and found themselves without a source of income to pay rent and other housing costs during this coronavirus outbreak,” Brown said in a news release. “The last thing we need to do during this crisis is turn out more Oregonians struggling to make ends meet from their homes and onto the streets.
“This is both a moral and a public health imperative. Keeping people in their homes is the right thing for Oregon families, and for preventing the further spread of COVID-19.”
Under the governor’s emergency’s powers, the order places a temporary hold throughout Oregon on law enforcement actions relating to residential evictions for not paying rent.
Brown’s office recognizes that landlords and property owners face their own costs if tenants are not able to pay rent.
According to the news release, she and the Coronavirus Economic Advisory Council are engaging lenders and are “exploring various state and federal policy options that might be available to provide assistance to borrowers or other options for relief.”
