SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Saturday in the Willamette Valley due to the severe winter weather that continues in the region.
The declaration applies to Benton, Clackamas, Hood River, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties.
"The weather that set in yesterday and continued overnight has left extensive damage with hundreds of thousands of Oregonians without power," said Brown. "Because of windstorms, utility crews were not able to safely start work on restoring power until this morning. Crews are out in full force now and are coordinating with local emergency response teams on communications for emergency services, such as warming centers. I'm committed to making state resources available to ensure crews have the resources they need on the ground."
Brown's declaration authorizes the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate the state's emergency operations plan to respond to the weather emergency. Additionally, the Oregon National Guard, state police, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Public Utility Commission and other state agencies to assist as requested by OEM.
Clackamas County also declared a state of emergency Saturday, after over 105,000 county residents were left without power.
(4) comments
Under “Governor” Brown, Oregon has been in a perpetual state of emergency.
The weather has nothing to do with this, the states been a disaster since McCall left office.
Send her over to NE Oregon were we have around 2 ft of snow in one day. She does not have a brain in her Democrat head.
Comrade Brown doesn't care about Oregon's residents. She proved that by allowing left wing terrorists to burn, loot and murder people for months.
