PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday two new measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Effective immediately, Gov. Brown is mandating that indoor gatherings, such as dinner parties, be limited to a maximum of 10 people. This mandate does not apply to places such as restaurants and churches. Gov. Brown gave an analogy of how personal choices are leading to chains of cases in social circles.
Effective Wednesday, July 15, Gov. Brown is expanding the statewide mask mandate to include the outdoors when Oregonians are around others outside of their immediate household and when social distancing cannot be achieved.
Today I am sounding the alarm: we are at risk of COVID-19 getting out of control in Oregon.Each of us needs to take immediate action to slow the spread of this disease. Face coverings are required in some outdoor public spaces and indoor social get-togethers are capped at 10. pic.twitter.com/QMrsURfy48— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 13, 2020
Gov. Brown's new measures come as the state continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases. So far in July, the state has seen more new cases than all of May.
@OregonGovBrown says it's time to "Sound the Alarm" Says the # of #COVID19 cases last week in #Oregon was greater than those recorded in the entire month of May. Continued live coverage on @fox12oregon - the FOX 12 streaming app and https://t.co/WHfVgdSVno https://t.co/do4GxaFEtf— Pete Ferryman (@PeteFerryman) July 13, 2020
According to the Oregon Health Authority, there have been a total of 12,170 confirmed and presumptive cases in the state, along with 234 deaths from the coronavirus.
On Saturday, the state saw the largest single day case count with 409 new cases reported.
While Oregon is still low on infection rate compared to other states, Gov. Brown says she doesn't want to get anywhere close to what Texas looks like.
"The rate of COVID-19 transmission is accelerating. New cases are projected to triple in the next 6 weeks – that means more people will get sick, many will become seriously ill and our health care system is threatened with becoming overwhelmed," said OHA Director Patrick Allen.
Allen says the state's testing count is currently 30,000 to 35,000 a week.
"We all want life to return to normal. We all want to spend time with family and friends. But we cannot let COVID-19 get out of control in Oregon and overwhelm our health care system the way we’ve seen it happen in other states," said Allen.
State epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said if you see people you know not following the guidelines, "call them out on it." He also called contact sports "not safe" right now and discouraged any playing in social groups.
Dr. Sidelinger called Gov. Brown's new enhanced measures a "targeted" approach to tackle the spread of the coronavirus in Oregon. New cases have been traced to personal social gatherings and workplace outbreaks.
RECALL!
Sign today!
What is she going to do about the riots, primarily in Portland?! These rioters are super spreaders and need to be off the streets...they are directly and indirectly causing harm to people!!
'While Oregon is still low on infection rate compared to other states, Gov. Brown says she doesn't want to get anywhere close to what Texas looks like.' Well for starters, Texas has a population of 20 million while Oregon only has a population of 4.3 million. So we will never get close to what Texas looks like. Second, Kate Brown is fear mongering plain and simple.
Fake, fake, fake! The hospitals are not overrun, the case count is inflated, the death count is virtually zero (deaths with underlying medical conditions = with virus, not from virus). How long are you sheep going to listen to this power crazed would be Marxist dictator? Stand up for your rights, ignore her, and sign the recall petition.
Her little stoolie OHA director Patrick Allen just broke the law while on the Sherwood school board and directing teachers and administrators to vote democrat. Why is he still in this position?
Hey Dr. Sidelinger..you're telling people to risk their own safety, by calling out people who are not complying with Eva Braun..errr..Kate Brown's orders? Isn't that what the bus driver did over in France? How did that work out for him?
Well that makes it official
I will NEVER vote Democrat again. How do I change party affiliation?
You can do it online. Google "Change party affiliation in Oregon" and it will take you to the MyVote site. Good luck and godspeed.
Recall - Recall - Recall - Recall - Enough of this tyrant! - Recall - Recall - Recall - Recall - Kate Brown has got to go! Recall - Recall. Is Oregon a state of sheeple or is it a state of free people?
