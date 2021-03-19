PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - During a press conference Friday, Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority outlined a new COVID-19 vaccine prioritization timeline for Oregonians.
The update comes after it was announced earlier this week that all Oregonians 16 years of age or older will be eligible for the vaccine by May 1.
Following President Joe Biden's pledge to make all adults eligible by that date, Brown initially said she would not change the state's eligibility schedule until she was sure there would be enough vaccines.
Then on Wednesday, OHA Director Pat Allen said the Department of Health and Human Services issued a binding order requiring them to start giving all adults the vaccine by May 1.
After adjusting the timeline, Allen said they were considering moving up the vaccine timelines for other groups of people initially scheduled to get the shot ahead of the general population.
A new timeline announced Friday for all other groups is as follows:
- March 22
- Counties that attest to largely completing the vaccination of residents 65 and older may begin vaccinating the next eligible groups.
- Vaccinations may also begin for migrant and seasonal farmworkers in counties where they are currently already working.
- March 29 - Phase 1B, Group 6
- All adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions,
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers,
- Seafood and agricultural workers,
- Food processing workers,
- People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living,
- Individuals experiencing homelessness,
- People currently displaced by wildfires,
- Wildland firefighters, and
- Pregnant people 16 and older.
- April 19 - Phase 1B, Group 7
- Frontline workers as defined by the CDC,
- Multigenerational household members, and
- Adults 16-44 with underlying health conditions.
- May 1
- All Oregonians, 16 and older
"As of today, 938,900 Oregonians have received at least one vaccination. By early next week, we expect to cross 1 million Oregonians vaccinated. That's just less than 1-in-3 adults. That number represents just under 1-in-4 Oregonians, including children, who aren’t yet eligible," Allen said.
Allen says about 58 percent of all Oregon seniors have been vaccinated as of Thursday.
Allen added that it's possible every adult in Oregon could be vaccinated within 10 weeks, saying every Oregonian needs to continue to do their part and get vaccinated.
OHA has reported more than 160,000 coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic. The death toll is 2,353 as of Thursday, according to OHA.
