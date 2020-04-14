SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday addressed steps it would take for Oregon’s economy to open back up from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hard truth, she said, is that we’re not nearly there yet.
Brown listed some key requirements for restarting public life. That includes slowing the growth of diagnosed COVID-19 cases, ensuring the state has adequate personal protective equipment, ramping up testing capacity and implementing contact tracing, quarantine and isolation for confirmed cases.
Getting to all those points will take some time – and there is no timeline.
“We all want to get back to work and return to life as normal as quickly as possible, but the truth is the best path forward is a cautious one,” Brown said.
The latest projections from the Oregon Health Authority show that under the current restrictions, the state could see new COVID-19 cases slowly start to decrease in mid-May.
“We know from looking at the existing data of people being diagnosed right now, people being admitted to this hospital, that the curve is flattening and what we're doing is working,” said Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist.
Most of the benchmarks laid out by Brown don’t have hard numbers associated with them, but the state does have a goal for COVID-19 testing that is roughly twice the testing that is being done now.
On Monday, the states of Oregon, Washington and California announced they would form a pact to best identify a path for restarting public life and reopening businesses.
(2) comments
It's not a surprise that brownshirt has no plan. She waiting for someone to giver her one.
This woman didn't say anything that we didn't already know. To find out what Oregon is going to do watch CA and WA. Katie is absolutely incapable of making a decision on her own her.. She is totally worthless.
