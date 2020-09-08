SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday responded as fast-moving wildfires across Oregon forced evacuations, calling the winds and fires a "once in a generation event".
Brown and fire officials addressed the wildfires at a press conference, saying right now, their main goal is to make sure people evacuate. Brown and fire officials reminded people that if they're under a Level 2 evacuation, they need to start packing now. If someone is under Level 3 evacuations, that means they must leave now.
Brown and fire officials at the press conference also encouraged people to make sure they're signing up for emergency notifications in their county so they know when to leave their home. The governor and fire leaders called the fires historic and unprecedented.
"Almost every year since becoming governor, I've witnessed historic fire seasons," Brown said. "Yet this is proving to be an unprecedented and significant fire event for our state.”
Fire officials could not answer on Tuesday if anyone has died from the fires or how many people have been hurt. They did say there have been some successful rescue missions, speaking specifically about one going on Tuesday afternoon at the Lionshead Fire in Marion County, where a state of emergency has been declared.
Fire officials also wanted to remind people that smoke from the fires is also dangerous. They encouraged everyone, especially young kids and older adults, to evacuate if told to or to stay inside.
God help us with this idiot In charge
Maybe we should be disposing of any built up debris, near any homes or cities? There are ways to landscape around homes to better protect them from fire.
Now she won't have to deal with RIOTS or PERS. Can't understand normal thinking
