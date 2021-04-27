SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Days after she warned the state that around a dozen counties were close to qualifying for extreme risk coronavirus restrictions, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that 15 will enter the guidance level on Friday.
Brown cited the “rapid spread” of the virus as the basis of her decision, according to the statement from her office.
Last Friday, Brown said Oregon was experiencing a “fourth surge” of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were nearing 300 patients statewide.
On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that 319 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
In her announcement Tuesday, Brown said the following 15 counties will move to extreme risk effective Friday, April 30 through Thursday, May 6:
- Baker (Moved from High)
- Clackamas (Moved from High)
- Columbia (Moved from High)
- Crook (Moved from High)
- Deschutes (Moved from High)
- Grant (Moved from High)
- Jackson (Moved from High)
- Josephine (Moved from High)
- Klamath (Moved from High)
- Lane (Moved from High)
- Linn (Moved from High)
- Marion (Moved from High)
- Multnomah (Moved from High)
- Polk (Moved from High)
- Wasco (Moved from High)
Here are the risk levels for the remaining counties:
High (9)
- Benton
- Clatsop
- Coos
- Hood River (Moved from Moderate)
- Jefferson
- Lincoln
- Washington
- Umatilla (Moved from Moderate)
- Yamhill
Moderate (4)
- Curry
- Douglas (Moved from High)
- Malheur (Moved from Lower)
- Tillamook (Moved from High)
Lower (8)
- Gilliam
- Harney
- Lake
- Morrow
- Sherman
- Union
- Wallowa
- Wheeler
Only two counties, Douglas and Tillamook, improved in their risk levels.
“If we don’t act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19,” said Brown in the Tuesday statement. “Today’s announcement will save lives and help stop COVID-19 hospitalizations from spiking even higher. With new COVID-19 variants widespread in so many of our communities, it will take all of us working together to bring this back under control.”
According to her office, “Brown is partnering with lawmakers to approve a $20 million small business emergency relief package to immediately support impacted businesses in Extreme Risk counties through the commercial rent relief program.”
A change to the determination of risk levels was also announced Tuesday: Changes will now be announced after one-week evaluation for the next three weeks instead of every other week.
The next round of county risk levels will be announced next Tuesday, May 4, and go into effect on Friday, May 7.
Brown’s office said counties will remain in extreme risk for a maximum of three weeks unless they improve. If, after three weeks, Oregon still exceeds statewide hospitalization metrics and one or more counties still meet the case rates and percent positivity for extreme risk, the governor’s office said it will have the Oregon Health Authority evaluate why and make recommendations.
“The fastest way to lift health and safety restrictions is for Oregonians to get vaccinated as quickly as possible and follow the safety measures we know stop this virus from spreading. I recognize the burden these restrictions place on Oregon businesses and working families. My goal is to lift these restrictions as soon as it is safely possible, and keep Oregon on the path for lifting most health and safety requirements by the end of June so we can fully reopen our economy. But we will only get there if enough Oregonians get vaccinated. There are appointments available right now all across the state,” Brown said.
While extreme risk restricts restaurants, bars and gyms to only offer outdoor service, the capacity for such service will increase from 50 to 100 patrons.
(13) comments
Now its all about forcing people to get experimental "vaccines" whether they want them or not.
Hey it didn't work the first time, so why not try again? Communist Brownstains isn't going to stop me from living my life like a NORMAL human being, and I will still continue to support local restaurants and businesses any way I can. Why isn't Brownstains or any other "professional" preaching things like exercise, stress management, and strengthening your immune system as ways to protect yourself? Don't fret everyone though, it's under control; we just all have to wear masks, inflict further stress on ourselves, create more substance abuse issues, keep everyone on unemployment, and shut ourselves in completely and disregard the human experience. Yes, that will protect us!!!
Insanity = Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. There is no scientific evidence for shutting down restraints and gyms period!
Remember how the CCCP lied to the world about the origin, and the danger of the virus? Remember how they still allowed their infected people travel to all parts of the world, knowing full well they were spreading a deadly virus? Remember when Joe Biden, Schumer, Pelosi, and the rest of the morons on the left trashed the real President for shutting down travel from Asia..calling him racist and xenophobic? Remember when Joe and Hunter got a sweetheart business deal through their contacts in the CCCP, and how they're all buddies again, despite the fact that the CCCP hacks our government, our companies, and individual americans. It's been over a year now, and we're STILL going through this garbage. And tell me, HOW has China been made to pay?
huh? how exactly is one week of more lockdowns going to help?
My thoughts exactly.
The abuser Kate Brown strikes again. Her MO all along is to give you some hope and then take it away, over and over and over again. Note that there are never any hard numbers associated with her decisions. She says she follows "science and data", yet pulls bait and switch on you continuously. You cannot trust a word she says, so why continue to listen to her? You affected counties should give her the collective bird and ignore her. Support your businesses and communities, not a raving dictator.
I agree completely. Right on the money
[thumbup]
Funny how all the social distancing and mask requirements arent stopping any of these "surges" and yet they keep telling us to do these things. More restrictions despite the vaccine having been out for months now.
Exactly, and it shows how dangerous our leadership is.
