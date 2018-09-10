PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown says all flags at public institutions throughout Oregon will be flown at half-staff Tuesday.
The flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in remembrance of the thousands of people killed Sept. 11, 2001.
Brown encouraged Oregonians to take a moment Tuesday to honor the lives of those who died in the terrorist attack.
“We hope their families continue to find love and comfort,” Brown said.
By law, Sept. 11 has been designated as a national day of mourning.
The law designates the day as “Patriot Day” and directs flags to be lowered to half-staff for the entire day.
