SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday ordered all Oregon hospitals to cease all non-emergency procedures, as a way of preserving supplies.
The governor’s order is related to personal protective equipment used by health care workers to treat COVID-19 patients. Those items include surgical masks, gowns and gloves.
Along with statewide hospitals, the restrictions are being put in place for outpatient clinics, health care providers, dentists and veterinarians.
The latest COVID-19-related order from Brown also limits visitation at hospitals to protect health care workers and at-risk patients from possible exposure.
“If we do not take immediate action, the surge in demand in our hospitals for masks, gowns, and gloves will quickly outstrip the limited supplies they have available. We cannot let that happen. I want to thank the health care providers––including dentists, veterinarians, and others––who have already preserved and donated their critical supplies,” Brown said.
No further details were immediately released about what constitutes “non-emergency procedures” or what limitations are being put on hospital visitation.
On Tuesday, Brown signed executive orders expanding statewide school closures through April 28, as well as a ban on dine-in food or beverage consumption at businesses and a ban on gathering of more than 25 people.
There have been 75 diagnosed cases and three deaths from COVID-19 in the state, as of Wednesday.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
This is turning out to be a very good diversion to Kate’s Cap and Trade.
The dictator has spoken.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.