PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Education is reversing course on Wednesday. Originally, ODE was going to delay releasing school report cards until after the November election but not anymore.
Colt Gill the director of the Department of Education said he made the decision to delay the release of information. He adds the data is there, but the delay comes down to the tools districts will have to utilize the data is not ready yet.
Gill said they moved the release date to November 15th to accommodate. He also said other factors like the change over from federal education policy like No Child Left Behind to Every Student Succeeds as contributing to the delay.
“For school districts getting this data is nothing new, it’s data that they have had, what is important for school districts is the supports that go along with it,” Gill said.
With word of a delay after the election, there was suspicion among some this may be politically motivated, Republican candidate for Governor Knute Buehler was one of them.
“What bad news is Gov. Brown Hiding, what is so dangerous and concerning that is worth hiding this important information for parents and kids until after the election,” Buehler said.
But Gill said that is not the case adding he never spoke directly with the governor about the delay.
“I informed the governor’s office that I was delaying this for the reasons that I shared,” Gill said.
Governor Brown told FOX 12 she requested on Wednesday the data be released and she had no role in delaying the release of this information.
“Absolutely not, director Gill is going to be releasing that information today our schools need more resources, more dollars not more politics,” Gov. Brown said.
The data was posted to ODE’s website just after 2 p.m. in the form of PDF’s broken down by school and school district.
“The supports that we wanted to have in place for the community and for our educators won’t be there because they simply aren’t ready,” Gill said.
