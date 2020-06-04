(KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown has ordered all State of Oregon flags at public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of George Floyd.
The governor's office said state flags should be lowered to half-staff from 11 a.m. to sunset on Thursday.
“We lower the Oregon flag to half-staff to recognize a profound loss of life, one that affects us all,” said Governor Kate Brown. “As we mourn the loss of George Floyd, let us remember the many Black lives that have been taken by unnecessary violence. And let us commit ourselves, and our country, to fundamental change.”
A memorial service will be held in Minneapolis at 11 a.m. PST for Floyd, an unarmed black man who died on May 25 after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.
Floyd's death has sparked protests around the world, including in Oregon where demonstrators have taken to downtown Portland streets for the past six days.
Kate Brown, you are not a leader. You are nothing but a complete, virtue signal follower, and you are becoming a total laughingstock.
Instead of flying the flags for a man who served 5 years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon, and had several other criminal charges in his rap sheet, why are you not flying your flags at half mast for Retired Police Capt. David Dorn, who's life was actually worthy of being honored in such a fashion. The only reason you're doing this for George Floyd, is for your drawing attention to yourself, a typical liberal trait. Please, how 'bout you finally learn to get over yourself? How would that be?
Thats fine but how about the unemployed and all the business owners that have to close down due to the so called leadship of our state?(not yours).
WE THE PEOPLE
Nothing but political pandering here. Oregon does not need to be placing flags at half staff for George Floyd.
His death doesn't affect my family period I am glad the brown stain isn't trying to order the citizens here to fly their flags at half mast if she did I would refuse, you notice they never ever talk about black on black crime in the media where's Al Sharpton then?? What a frikking joke this all is.[lol]
No kidding.
