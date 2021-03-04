SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday a two-week extension for Oregon counties facing moves back to the extreme risk level.
Beginning next week, counties that improved from extreme risk to any other risk level on Feb. 26 and are facing a move back to extreme will be given a two-week extension at its current risk level.
The extension will allow counties to "re-focus efforts to drive back down creeping case numbers, and give local businesses additional certainty on their plans for operating," according to the governor's office.
At the end of the extension, if case rate data still puts the county at extreme risk, then the county will move to that level.
"Oregon continues to fare better than most states in the nation with regards to infection and mortality rates, thanks to the smart choices Oregonians continue to make," said Brown. "Recognizing the challenges businesses encounter when facing a switch back and forth between Extreme Risk and other risk levels, this two-week extension will alleviate some of these challenges and give counties a bit more time to bring case rates down. As always, businesses and community members should continue to make smart choices and follow statewide and county-specific health and safety guidance. We all have a part to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
The governor's office did not say which counties are facing a move back to extreme.
New county risk levels will be released on March 9 and will take effect March 12.
The current county risk levels can be found here.
(1) comment
Any lock down has been a real violation of our rights and never should have happened if our leaders followed the constitution.
