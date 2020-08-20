MALHEUR COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An army veteran who was wrongfully convicted of sexual abuse in Malheur County and spent years in prison has been granted pardon by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
The Oregon Innocence Project represented Earl Bain, who says he is grateful to be exonerated and that this is a new beginning for him and his family.
According to the Oregon Innocence Project, back in 2009, Bain was wrongfully convicted of sexual abuse in Malheur County. The army veteran spent six years in prison. According to his pardon, he had an additional four years of post-prison supervision.
According to the Oregon Innocence Project, there were no witnesses or physical evidence in this case, and the complaining witness recanted her story in 2015.
“It's tremendously important that the governor has granted the pardon, has recognized that there are instances in which false accusations are made, and that a person can achieve an exoneration without DNA or other forensic evidence,” Steve Wax, Oregon Innocence Project Legal Director, said.
The Oregon Innocence Project says Bain now lives in Idaho and works for a company doing decorative metalwork. Bain says he feels his reputation has been restored.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.