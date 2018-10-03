Gov. Brown proposes change to Oregon EPA ‘to preserve beauty and bounty’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown says she wants to make a change to Oregon’s Environmental Protection Act and is working to make it happen.
Brown announced in front of the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry Wednesday she is working with lawmakers to adopt the standards of the federal Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act into state law.
She says the Trump administration has rolled back laws that protect the environment and says she wants to make sure Oregon is protected for years to come.
“We are standing together to take the next step in preserving the beauty and bounty of Oregon for future generations to again cement Oregon’s place on the cutting edge of environmental stewardship,” Brown said.
The proposal would maintain Oregon’s water and air quality rules at the same level or higher than they were the day before President Trump took office.
Brown says the legislation will be introduced during the 2019 session.
FOX 12 reached out to Republican gubernatorial candidate Knute Buhler for a reaction to Brown’s proposal.
Buhler released a statement that reads, in part, “As governor, if the Trump administration attempts to roll back rules that safeguard Oregon’s environment, I will defend Oregon and our clean air and clean water. I have shown this repeatedly by breaking with my party on this important issue.”
In his statement, Buhler says he “would challenge Governor Brown to fix her own DEQ which has been mired in chaos and turnover, failing to protect and enforce our state laws.”
