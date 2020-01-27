Gov. Brown pushes new bill, declares earthquake preparedness week

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon now has an official week to dedicate to earthquake preparedness.
On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown declared Jan. 26 through Feb. 1 as Cascadia Earthquake Preparedness week.
The move comes as Brown is introducing a bill focusing on earthquake resiliency. It also coincides with an important anniversary in the Pacific Northwest.
On Jan. 26, 1700, the last major Cascadia quake hit, estimated at over a 9.0 magnitude. The quake caused the entire coastline to drop several feet and generated a massive tsunami.
Speaking at the
University of Oregon Portland on Monday, Brown said if a quake like that were to strike again, Oregonians would be without essential services for weeks or months. That’s why she is proposing a $12.7 million investment to enhance public safety and disaster preparedness during the 2020 short legislative session.
Browns says a crucial part of that plan is bringing the ShakeAlert early warning system to Oregon.
“Oregon is the only state on the West Coast that has not implemented the ShakeAlert system, and that need to change, and that needs to change this legislative session,” Brown said. “It will give us time to mitigate damage to important system such as drinking water, energy, waste water systems, but most importantly, ShakeAlert will save lives.”
Brown’s plan also includes funding for 2 Weeks Ready Oregon, a campaign to prepare families for a big quake.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.