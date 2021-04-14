Gov. Brown reacts to pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine one month after receiving dose herself

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown says she is not worried for herself about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that she received last month.
The governor made those remarks as she toured the Salud Medical Center, which is a community-based health clinic and COVID-19 vaccination site in Woodburn.
The clinic has also seen more than 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the last year.
On Tuesday, Oregon and Washington followed the CDC and the FDA's lead and placed a temporary pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The recommendation for the pause came after six women between the ages of 18 to 48 suffered severe and rare blood clots. One woman died, and a second woman is in critical condition.
But, those six cases represent an extremely small number when people consider that nearly seven million doses have been safely administered across the country.
"I am one of the 6 million Americans who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, and I am incredibly grateful to have this level of protection from serious illness, from COVID," Brown said. "I think the pause was done here in Oregon and, frankly, in states across the country out of an abundance of caution."
The governor says the pause gives scientists time to investigate and examine the data to find out if there is a causal connection between the vaccine and the blood clots, and if so, take action.
Both Oregon and Washington have relied mainly on the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in the fight against the virus.
On Wednesday, the governor also encouraged Oregonians to get vaccinated so the state could move on from the virus.
