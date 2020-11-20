PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Bar owners across Oregon are pushing for the state to allow to-go cocktails.
FOX 12 on Friday asked Gov. Kate Brown about the issue. While she wouldn't comment directly on whether she supports to-go cocktails, she said it's something that will be on the table during a special session, which she is willing to call for.
More than 30 states have moved to allow to-go cocktails, but despite support from Oregon lawmakers, the issue never made it on the agenda in Salem. The state did make changes to allow beer and wine sales to go.
The OLCC allows distilleries to sell ready-made cocktails for curbside or home delivery, but that is not the case for bars and restaurants. In order for the state to allow to to-go cocktails for everyone, it needs to be approved by the state legislature.
The governor on Friday said she wanted to remind people bars that selling to-go cocktails is still illegal.
RELATED: Gov. Brown talks COVID-19 'freeze' in 1-on-1 interview: 'There's no playbook for this'
"I know its a particularly challenging time for our businesses," Brown said. "And I would ask and tell them to continue to comply with Oregon law."
At least one bar, The Botanist in northwest Portland, says it is planning to defy state law. They'll begin selling to-go cocktails the day before Thanksgiving next week in what it calls a civil disobedience protest.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Now brown stuff want's our dear lawmakers involved, but according to Oregon's law she only has authority for 28 days without consulting them.
Particularly challenging???? This woman is a disgrace! Businesses are closing and people are out of work!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.