SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced she has replaced the director of the Oregon Employment Department.
On Sunday, Brown said she had asked for and received the resignation of Oregon Employment Department Director Kay Erickson.
David Gerstenfeld, the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Division director, will serve as interim director of the Department, effective immediately.
Her announcement comes as the state deals with a backlog of nearly 40,000 unprocessed unemployment insurance claims, with some people now going on more than two months without any income and without much information on their claims from the from OED.
“In the middle of this pandemic, the continued delays from the Oregon Employment Department in delivering unemployment insurance benefits to thousands of out-of-work Oregonians are unacceptable,” Brown said in a news release. “This is an unprecedented crisis, and the problems at the department demand an urgent response. I’d like to thank Director Erickson for her years of service to the State of Oregon, but it is clear that new leadership is needed.”
Brown said she has directed the OED to address the current backlog in unpaid claims and to clearly communicate the status of any unpaid claims.
“In these incredibly stressful times, Oregon families are counting on these benefits. We will make this right. Oregonians will receive the benefits that they are owed,” she said.
Gerstenfeld has served as the Paid Family and Medical Leave Division director since September 2019. Before that, he had served as Unemployment Insurance Division director since 2011. He has worked for the state of Oregon since 1997.
