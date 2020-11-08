SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Sunday, she rescinded her executive order that created a Unified Command among law enforcement agencies in Portland.
The executive order under ORS Chapter 401 was set into place to prevent violent outbreaks in the city following the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. The order placed the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police in a joint command of public safety in the city of Portland. She had also authorized the Oregon National Guard to step in if needed.
“Free and fair elections and a peaceful transition of power are hallmarks of our democracy," said Governor Kate Brown. "I would like to thank Oregonians for expressing their free speech rights largely through joyful celebrations yesterday. I'd also like to thank the city, county, and state law enforcement officers, as well as the Oregon National Guard volunteers, who worked over the past several days and nights to keep the peace and protect free speech in Portland."
"I am aware that there were some confrontations between opposing groups in Salem yesterday. Whether you voted for the current President or the President-elect, we are all Americans. As the election draws to a close, now the hard work begins. In Oregon, we talk about our differences, and we overcome them. We help our neighbors in times of need. That's how we are going to beat this pandemic, to fight for racial justice, and begin the process to heal the divisions in our nation."
The order had been set to expire on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued the following statement via Twitter:
“I appreciate that Governor Brown used her executive authority to bring resources to Portland during election week, and I want to thank the Oregon State Police, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and other partners for helping us stay safe. It’s wonderful to see Portlanders celebrating the presidential election results in largely peaceful and joyful ways. As we close the door on this harmful and chaotic chapter in our nation’s history, and turn toward a better future, I ask Portlanders to use their voices in a safe way. In the weeks ahead, I will continue to work with the Governor and other partners to make sure we have the resources we need, and Portland Police and their partners will continue to hold people accountable for criminal actions so that we can all stay safe.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.