PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown says she expects 12,000 Oregonians a day to be vaccinated by the end of the next two weeks. The Governor issues a statement Monday saying she has directed to Oregon Health Authority to achieve that benchmark.
"That will put us on track to deploy every vaccine we have in our hands each week. OHA will be working with health care providers, pharmacies, and local public health partners to streamline the distribution process to achieve that goal," Brown said. "This is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and I have directed OHA to partner as widely as possible to ensure we are using all available resources to ramp up Oregon's vaccinations rapidly."
The state of Oregon has been slow to roll ramp up vaccinations. The Oregon Health Authority attributes that to the logistics of the vaccines themselves and trying to coordinate schedules with hospital workers and first responders.
"The need for the hospitals not to be taking all their staff off the patient care to vaccinate them at the same time, they have had to schedule the appointment," Dr. Paul Cieslak with OHA said.
Oregon has vaccinated 51,264 people. Data from the state agency says that they expect to have received 239,000 doses of vaccine by the end of this week. Monday, they reported that nine people had received both doses of vaccine.
At the county level, Clackamas County says their health department received 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week. The day after receiving it, they began vaccinations of public health workers and first responders.
In Washington and Multnomah County, which also received the Moderna vaccine shipments, they were still working out plans on how to best use the vaccine they were given. Multnomah County says they plan to begin vaccinating county public health employees who want the vaccine on Tuesday.
"Our primary focus right, help the people who are helping and then immediately help the folks who are most at risk," Dr. Kim Toevs with Multnomah County Said.
She described the issues surrounding the logistics of distributing the vaccine as a complex puzzle, but a challenge they were excited to solve.
"There are a variety of steps, there may be some side effects with this vaccine, and we don't want to vaccinate one whole essential team in case some folks may need to take the next day off sick. We can't leave them without being able to provide that essential service," Toevs said.
Portland-area hospitals, which were the first in the state to begin vaccinating their health care workers, say they are making progress in getting their staff immunized.
Legacy Health says the hospital system has vaccinated 6,000 employees with the goal of having all patient-facing employees and providers who want the vaccine vaccinated by the end of January.
Providence Health Systems say they are nearly halfway through vaccinating their 27,000 caregivers and providers.
"We can tell you that as of Sunday, Jan. 3, we have vaccinated 13,000 caregivers and providers," Gary Walker with Providence said in an email. "By Thursday, per the state's guidance on the priority of vaccine distribution, we expect to have nearly 16,000 initial vaccinations completed, and we plan to have made vaccinations available to our 27,000 caregivers and providers by Jan. 20."
OHSU reported Monday the hospital had received 12,350 doses and administered 10,331 vaccines. An OSHU spokesperson says they are starting the second round of vaccinations this week.
"It really is a monumental task to get hundreds of millions of doses vaccine distributed around the country, so be patient. We expect that the vaccine is coming. It is exciting because this is a very highly effective vaccine," Dr. Cieslak said.
