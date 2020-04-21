Gov. Brown: Rural counties may get to reopen first

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown is providing more details on her framework to reopen the state of Oregon.
Her three-phase draft plan makes some modifications specific to Oregon metrics compared to what President Donald Trump is proposing in his guidelines.
Under phase one, Gov. Brown is proposing that people maintain social distancing and strongly consider covering their faces in public. Restaurants and bars may reopen in phase one, depending on what determinations a work group makes.
While the federal proposal calls for large venues and gyms to open with social distancing guidelines in place, Oregon leaders say those will likely stay closed in phase one.Based on the drafted proposal, once cases decline for two weeks, phase two can begin. That's when non-essential travel and gatherings up to 50 people can resume. In phase three, Governor Brown said mass gatherings will be allowed and workers can return to normal office environments.
All of this hinges on COVID-19 data for each individual county, how well-stocked and prepared hospitals are to handle a potential surge in cases, and widespread access to testing. That means rural counties with a few cases may have a shot at reopening businesses before populated urban counties with hundreds of cases can.
Boriken Restaurant owner Samuel Vazquez understands that means his Beaverton restaurant may have to survive on take-out orders for the foreseeable future.
"We'll make it through, I'm really confident now," Vazquez said.
Although he said he greatly misses his customers and a bustling dining room, Vazquez is enjoying the silver lining of some more down time- setting up his bass in the corner of his now-empty restaurant. He plays it when he's not fulfilling to-go orders.
"I don't have anything to do, I brought my instruments," Vazquez said.
This restaurant owner has a very chill approach to his new norm. When he’s not fulfilling takeout orders, he’s playing bass. 🤘🏽 Hear his thoughts on @OregonGovBrown’s phasing details on reopening, and how his reality could differ from businesses in rural counties on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/3S1zreiwBT— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) April 22, 2020
Like so many other business owners, Vazquez is waiting for instruction on next steps from state and county leaders. He said he has no idea when he expects to reopen, saying he just hopes businesses are only given the green light when it is safe.
Currently, the Oregon Health Authority is reporting just over 400 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington County.
"I'm not in a rush," Vazquez said, "Money is important, but you know, there's a lot to live for."
Businesses in rural counties like Tillamook, which only has six confirmed cases of the virus, according to OHA, may have a better shot at an earlier reopening, according to the governor's office.
Tillamook County Emergency Management Director Gordon McCraw said he thinks a county-by-county approach is the right one to take.
"We've been talking about this already starting last week," McCraw said. "The first phase would probably be those businesses that only locals would be involved with, like furniture stores, hardware stores, things like that."
McCraw believes the social distancing and limitations to tourism in his county have contributed greatly to the limited exposure and spread of COVID-19. For that reason, McCraw thinks tourism-related activities, businesses, and recreational areas will likely have to wait to reopen in later phases.
"Unlike the Valley, here in Tillamook, we have a hospital, so it would not be difficult at all to overwhelm a hospital with cases if we suddenly have a big spike," McCraw said.
Tillamook County commissioners are planning to meet Wednesday to discuss whether or not to extend the county's state of emergency resolution, which currently expires on April 28.
