SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown, other lawmakers and public health officials met Tuesday morning to begin the work of responding to what the governor calls "the vaping epidemic."
Joining the state officials on the new committee called Vaping Public Health Work Group are representatives from law enforcement, consumer and industry groups.
Gov. Brown began by saying vaping is an urgent crisis. After years of lax regulation, she says we need to regulate the vaping industry.
Gov. Brown convened the group to review all the evidence concerning the causes and effects of vaping-related lung injuries and deaths.
Officials say there have been two vaping-related deaths in Oregon and more than 20 vaping-related illnesses.
Across the country, the CDC says 60 people have died and almost 3,000 have gotten seriously ill.
The CDC does not know exactly why all these people have gotten sick. They say THC appears to play a big role, but some of those who got sick did not vape with THC, only with nicotine.
Gov. Brown says she wants recommendations either in terms of regulations, policy or even legislation to come out of this group, that will protect Oregonians from vaping dangers.
Gov. Brown and others on the committee are particularly concerned about the high rate of vaping among young people.
"So we know we need a series of policies in place that can prevent new users from using tobacco, as well as other users to think about their tobacco habit, their tobacco addiction more closely," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state public health officer.
The FDA has called for a ban on flavored cartridge-based vaping products, but that excludes tobacco and menthol flavors. That ban also exempts open tank e-cigarettes.
Many think that ban, which goes into effect in February, doesn't go far enough.
The Vaping Public Health Work Group is slated to meet five times between now and the end of May, and by then have recommendations for the governor and state on how best to protect Oregonians.
