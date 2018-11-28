SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown has released her recommended budget and policy agenda for the 2019-21 biennium.
The key areas of focus include health care, affordable housing, and education. The proposed budget would dedicate more than $9 billion to Oregon schools.
“We are glad to see the Governor has set the K-12 current service level budget at $8.972 billion dollars and has proposed an additional $2 billion investment. These minimum budget for Oregon public schools means that our students won’t face cuts to existing services or larger class sizes than they have now, but it is not enough. Simply holding the line will not give our students what they need to be successful," said John Larson, President of the Oregon Education Association.
In a news conference Wednesday morning, Gov. Brown said the goal is to increase high school graduation rates, decrease class sizes, and to extend the school year.
"Our education system is in desperate need of repair, reform, and reinvestment. It's like an old house that hasn't been maintained. The longer we wait, the more it will cost us to fix it," said Gov. Brown.
The proposed budget also includes $400 million dollars toward affordable housing.
Other area of focus include:
- Renewing and strengthening democracy in Oregon through measures including campaign finance reform and continued efforts to support voter access.
- Spending state funds wisely and effectively through smart government and streamlined government processes in areas such as IT and procurement.
- Preparing Oregon for future challenges through common sense policies to address the root causes of poverty and addiction, to cap and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the least possible cost, and to be better prepared for natural disaster.
Next, legislative committees will review the proposed budget and will hold several public hearings before making a final vote.
To view a condensed budget summary, visit budget.oregon.gov.
