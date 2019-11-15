PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown’s six-month ban on flavored vape products containing nicotine and THC is now on hold.
The Oregon Court of Appeals issued another stay as a lawsuit works its way through the court.
In October, Brown issued an executive order banning the sale of all flavored vaping products.
It was prompted by deaths and illnesses across the country, including two deaths in Oregon suspected to have been caused by vaping.
“To be lumped in with the death and illnesses, it is just not a fair thing,” Jason Weber, owner of Vape Crusaders, said.
Weber and his company are apart of the lawsuit challenging the ban. He calls the decision a win.
“It is a big win in a long war,” Weber said. ‘You know, I am sure legislation, there will be plenty more stuff coming at us. But like I told you, you know, over two months ago, this wasn’t us, the illnesses and death, this was all due to Vitamin E acetate from black market THC cartridges.”
A spokesperson for Brown’s office released a statement, saying in part:
"The court's decision to enter a stay yesterday is unfortunate in light of the ongoing public health threat posed by vaping-related illness and the alarming growth in the use of vaping products by Oregon youth."
The Oregon Health Authority also issued a statement on the ruling, saying:
"OHA continues to investigate vaping-associated lung injuries, and continues to urge all Oregonians who use vaping products to stop vaping immediately and take advantage of cessation resources."
OHA is, however, encouraging business, despite the stay to voluntarily keep flavored products off the shelves. The state legislature could take up vaping regulations at their next session.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
