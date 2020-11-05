PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown addressed the post-Election Day riot in downtown Portland, saying, "Indiscriminate destruction solves nothing. These are acts of privilege."
A riot was declared in downtown Portland on Wednesday night and the national guard was activated to respond to widespread violence and destruction.
Law enforcement seized weapons, including guns, a knife, commercial-grade fireworks, body armor and gas masks. Rioters smashed the windows of multiple buildings.
"They shattered the windows of a church that feeds Oregonians in need, a women-owned and operated business that raises money for immigrant and women’s rights, and many other storefronts,” Brown said.
There were two different groups of demonstrators at separate rallies Wednesday. People who initially rallied in northwest Portland included Portland Democratic Socialists of America and Rose City Antifa.
Another group, that had peacefully marched on election night, rallied for racial justice in southeast Portland again Wednesday and then marched across the Morrison Bridge to downtown.
Brown said that group demonstrated peacefully for hours, adding, "Their clarion call advocating for racial justice and Black lives has resonated with Oregonians and driven real reform over the past several months."
Regarding the other group, Brown said, "Unfortunately, a second group of self-styled anarchist protesters, some armed, also marched downtown last night, with no discernible goal other than to cause violence and vandalism."
Organizers for both groups said they would continue to rally in Portland, regardless of the result of the presidential election.
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Thursday that the destruction during the riot was "unacceptable and criminal" and his office is "fully committed to prosecuting those individuals who engage in this conduct."
At least 10 people were arrested in connection with the riot.
"For weeks, Oregonians have called for an end to the violence. I will continue to do everything in my power to keep the peace in Portland and make sure that people can make their voices heard safely," according to Brown.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(7) comments
First intelligent thin she has said since taking office.
Now end it. Violence is not bad when used to end violence.
She is not a quick study. Unfit for office. Where may the downtown merchants contact you for reparations?
Same thing night after night, same "peaceful Protesters night after night. Nothing has changed Brown, and you lost control of this many months ago. Worthless official that you are.
She still says her priority is to protect free speech. At what point was anyone's free speech infringed upon in the last 6 months of protests (riots)? She is hiding behind the guise of people's rights being taken away, yet while in the past 6 months, every law-abiding citizen's right of life, liberty and happiness has been taken away by destruction of the city.
Really Governor, did you just come out of your basement like Biden? The election is over, well not really Trump hasn't been named the winner yet. Where have you been all summer on vacation?
Then why in the heck didn't brown stuff call out the National Guard months ago? Maybe there was the politics of the election...
Kate Brown should have takne this action with the National Guard, 6 months ago!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.