SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown is seeking to shorten the sentences of inmates who helped fight last year’s historic wildfires in Oregon, as long as they meet additional criteria.
Brown sent a letter last week to the director of the Oregon Department of Corrections seeking a list of all the adults in custody who were deployed to fight the fires.
Inmates who fought the fires and meet guidelines set by the governor will be eligible for consideration to have 12 months of their sentences commuted, “pursuant to my authority, as governor, under Article 5, Section 14, of the Oregon Constitution.”
“While these wildfires destroyed Oregonians’ homes and Oregon’s forests, many adults in custody - who qualified for participation in a fire crew due to good behavior and having received proper training - bravely fought these wildfires and helped prevent further destruction and loss of life across the state. These adults in custody should be rewarded and acknowledged for their contribution to this historic firefighting response,” Brown wrote.
The additional criteria set by the governor:
- For the duration of their deployment during the 2020 wildfire season, met the criteria for fire crew participation, as outlined by DOC policy and procedures
- Have a record of good conduct for the last 12 months
- Have a suitable housing plan prior to the date set for their early release
- Have their out-of-custody health care needs assessed and adequately addressed prior to the date set for their early release
- Not present an unacceptable safety, security, or compliance risk to the community
A spokesperson for Brown added the governor did not expand consideration of commutation for inmates who were sentenced under Measure 11 mandatory minimum sentence guidelines, even though there may be some of those inmates who meet the criteria outlined by Brown.
Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson released a statement Thursday objecting to the governor’s proposal, saying some of the offenders on the list from Marion County are serving time for crimes including manslaughter, kidnapping, assault with a firearm and robbery.
Clarkson said she will be objecting to the early release of “any felon who has perpetrated violence upon another person or unlawfully used firearms or weapons to commit their crimes.”
“While these people may have assisted during a crisis, there is an important distinction between these offenders and our first responders and law-abiding community members who heroically did the same. Each of these offenders has a victim who deserves justice. Each of these offenders chose to hurt another person. Each of these offenders put our community at risk with their violent behavior. Releasing them early poses a risk to public safety and directly undermines the faith and confidence that victims have a right to expect in our criminal justice system,” according to Clarkson.
A spokesperson for Brown said the Department of Corrections will conduct individualized reviews of each inmate who is potentially eligible, and, as part of that process, will solicit feedback from community corrections and district attorneys before providing recommendations to the governor’s office for final decisions.
A list of potentially eligible inmates is expected to be provided to the governor’s office by April 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.