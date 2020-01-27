SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown shared her goals for 2020 in her state of the State address.
This year’s address was hosted by the Portland City Club downtown.
Brown laid out her policy agenda for the coming year. She touched on a number of points, but highlighted climate change as the most pressing issue of our time.
“We are being impacted by climate change now,” Brown said. “With last year’s water quality crisis in the Willamette Valley, the diminishing shellfish populations due to ocean acidification, and the voracious wildfires in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018,” Brown said. “And it’s only going to get more challenging.”
Brown said she’s committed to finding solutions to climate change with input from Oregon’s farming, logging, and fishing industries.
Oregon's impact on the Climate Change issue should be way down on her list of personal agenda! Wake up, lady, there are more pressing issues affecting Oregon!
Another Idiot Governor that thinks she is God, and is going to reverse climate change. A lot of liberal Governors that don't believe in God, but think they are one.
Kate, you might just consider stopping the 700+ rail car loads of Coal going through the Columbia Gorge daily being sent to China which is burned and is causing more Climate Change than anything we are doing here. Kate, you might stop the destruction of our few remaining Forest, sending the logs overseas taking away jobs here, causing landslides, loss of oxygen and loss of fish habitat. Get your head out Kate, and quit taking it out on us Tax Paying Oregonians.
