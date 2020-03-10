Gov. Brown signs executive order to combat climate change in Oregon, Republicans cry foul

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Nearly a year after a controversial cap-and-trade bill was first introduced in the Oregon Legislature, Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order Tuesday morning to force environment change in the state.
Surrounded by young climate activists, Brown declared them as the "reason that we are here today" for the executive order.
The Oregon Environmental Council said the executive order solidifies the state's "commitment to fight climate change, expand clean energy technologies, and invest in the protection of youth and frontline communities."
Brown's order will reportedly expand the Clean Fuels Program, create more energy efficient clean homes and offices, and set a cap to lower pollution.
According to the Oregon Environmental Council, the order will make lowering pollution mandatory for large polluters, as well as sets a standard of 45 percent reduction from 1990 levels by 2035, and an 80 percent reduction from 1990 levels by 2050.
The signing of the executive order comes after legislators failed to pass Senate Bill 1530, the so-called cap-and-trade bill that was similar to 2019's House Bill 2020. Both pieces of legislation prompted large-scale demonstrations by truckers and loggers, as well as walkouts by Republican lawmakers.
For the more recent SB 1530, Republicans walked out of the State Capitol, refusing to vote on the bill. They argued it should be voted on by the people, not the legislature.
Republicans have vowed to challenge an executive order of this kind.
After the signing of the executive order, Senate Republican Leader, Herman Baertschiger, Jr. responded with this statement: “The Governor is ignoring Oregonians. She is not listening to three quarters of the state or the 28 counties that signed proclamations against the cap and trade concept. It’s obvious Kate Brown is not Oregon’s Governor, she is Portland’s Governor, and as she promised, she is serving revenge, cold and slowly.”
Brown was asked if monetary cost it will take to defend the executive order would be better spend on fighting COVID-19.
"The short answer is no, but if opponents to my executive order are really concerned about the cost of litigation, particularly Republicans, they would have stayed in the Capitol and completed their work and done their job," Brown said at the signing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(6) comments
Brown has just told the Oregon voters that they don't count. Years ago if she tried this stunt, she wouldn't have gotten away with it. That was before the liberal disease took over Oregon. The movement to take the eastern part of Oregon and form another state just got another good reason to do so.
Governor Brown is a communist.
She doesn't care about democracy OR the power of the people.
She has GOT to go!!!
I wonder how many people this will put on the unemployment line
brown is going to fight climate change with her pen and her phone trying to ram her version of the Green New Disaster down our throats. No matter the cost, and damage that it will do to Oregon.
What is with the new endless advertising on these pages? The new app is not consumer friendly and neither are the endless advertising pages that you keep scrolling on. Not a good change for this page
She is NOT Oregon's gov and never will be. She is a disgrace to the state and this worthless bill that will cost people their jobs and some will lose their small businesses. She doenst care about regular hard working people only the Portland vote.
