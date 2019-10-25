PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon's governor signed an executive order designed to strengthen existing protections for the LGBTQ community.
Executive Order 19-08 updates language from a previous 1987 executive order signed by then-Gov. Neil Goldschmidt.
Gov. Kate Brown, who was the nation's first LGBTQ person that was elected governor, says the update is critical.
"The long-standing order needs to be updated to reflect current understandings about sexual orientation and gender identity, that there are more sexual orientations than gay and lesbian - and I'm living proof of that - and that there are more than two gender identities," Gov. Brown said at the bill signing.
The executive order also directs state agencies to communicate with Oregonians consistent with their gender identity; directs state agencies to offer a third gender option on forms; and directs the state's department of administrative services to expand access to accommodate all state employees and members of the public.
