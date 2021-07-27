Gov. Brown signs package of clean energy bills

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed a package of clean energy bills Tuesday that are designed to combat climate change.
The governor held a ceremonial signing on Swan Island at the Portland General Electric and Daimler Trucks North America electric charging station. The backdrop was important because one of the bills signed sets what the governor is touting as the "most aggressive timeline in the country" for moving to 100 percent clean electricity sources. Oregon set 2040 to meet that timeline.
Governor Kate Brown signing climate change legislation. @OregonGovBrown #climatechange #environment #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/FFy9bpEhnO— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) July 27, 2021
Brown says the package of clean energy bills will also create 21st century jobs for a clean energy economy by reducing carbon emissions. She says it's important that the economic, environmental and health benefits of clean energy reach every Oregonian.
"I have continued to make climate action an urgent priority as Oregon continues to grapple with repeated climate disasters, the impacts of which are felt disproportionately by Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, communities of color, low income, and rural communities," Brown said.
Major climate change bills failed in the 2019 and 2020 legislatures after protests from rural Oregonians led by Timber Unity and a walkout by Senate Republicans. Just over a year ago, Brown signed a sweeping executive order requiring state agencies to reduce greenhouse emissions.
2022 just can't come soon enough. But unfortunately, the next governor will be just as bad, or worse, than the current tyrant queen.
I think a better approach would be to stop the at least 7 train load's with over 100 cars of Coal being shipped through the Columbia Gorge daily being sent to China being burned recklessly that makes far more of an impact to Climate Change. I would think that the clear cutting of the forest that is being allowed would be changed to thinning and not total destruction of our forest. These would be a better start to Climate Change than all of these idiotic laws that they keep stuffing down our throats. I thought they were done with making new laws this year and they keep them coming. Even the mention of it affecting all the other "races" in her statement is wrong. It should be for ALL PEOPLE not that it affects one group more than another.
