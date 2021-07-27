Gov. Brown signs package of clean energy bills

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed a package of clean energy bills Tuesday that are designed to combat climate change.

The governor held a ceremonial signing on Swan Island at the Portland General Electric and Daimler Trucks North America electric charging station. The backdrop was important because one of the bills signed sets what the governor is touting as the "most aggressive timeline in the country" for moving to 100 percent clean electricity sources. Oregon set 2040 to meet that timeline.

Brown says the package of clean energy bills will also create 21st century jobs for a clean energy economy by reducing carbon emissions. She says it's important that the economic, environmental and health benefits of clean energy reach every Oregonian.

"I have continued to make climate action an urgent priority as Oregon continues to grapple with repeated climate disasters, the impacts of which are felt disproportionately by Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, communities of color, low income, and rural communities," Brown said.

Major climate change bills failed in the 2019 and 2020 legislatures after protests from rural Oregonians led by Timber Unity and a walkout by Senate Republicans. Just over a year ago, Brown signed a sweeping executive order requiring state agencies to reduce greenhouse emissions.