SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown signed a youth sentencing reform bill into law Monday, paying tribute to a late Oregon senator.
Senate Bill 1008 was signed into law during a public ceremony; Brown at the ceremony spoke about her last interaction with one of the bill’s biggest supporters, the late Senator Jackie Winters.
“I immediately emailed Senator Winters to let her know I would literally bring the original to her and sign it in her presence, and the email I got back, she said this was very much a public process and she wanted everyone to be part of this bill signing,” Brown said.
The law will allow youth who are convicted in adult court to have a “second look” hearing halfway through their sentence. A judge can decide if they’ve been rehabilitated and can change the remainder of their sentence to community service instead of jail time.
The law places youth accused of any crimes in the youth justice system instead of the adult justice system and will also eliminate life without parole sentences for those under 18 years old.
A representative from Oregon Youth Authority, one of the bill’s biggest advocates, also spoke at the signing ceremony Monday.
“This law will allow youth to remain in environments suitable to their developmental needs, where they can learn and grow and develop internal accountability, making them more productive and our communities safer,” Joe O’Leary, director of Oregon Youth Authority, said.
The bill is not retroactive. It will take effect in January 2020.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.