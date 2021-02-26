(KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown and state health officials announced Friday more Oregonians will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of next month.
The state's Phase 1b prioritization schedule was based on the recommendations of the Vaccine Advisory Committee, according to the governor's office.
The committee recommended prioritizing people with underlying conditions and frontline workers to get vaccines.
Until March 29, the governor's office says the state will continue to vaccinate "seniors, educators, adults in custody as required by a recent court decision, and any individuals eligible in Phase 1a still remaining."
Phase 1b will occur over two waves, according to the governor's office.
Starting March 29, the following groups of Oregonians will be eligible for vaccination:
- Adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions as defined by the CDC
- Seasonally-impacted frontline workers, such as migrant seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers
- Currently displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- People living in low-income and congregate senior housing
- Individuals experiencing houselessness
No later than May 1, the following groups will be eligible:
- All other frontline workers as defined by the CDC
- Individuals age 16-45 with underlying health conditions
- Multigenerational household members
No later than June 1, Phase 2 of vaccination will begin with all adults aged 45 to 64.
According to the governor's office, all Oregonians 16 and over will be eligible to receive a vaccine no later than July 1.
Gov. Brown and representatives from the Oregon Health Authority will discuss Phase 1b vaccination prioritization further in a news conference at 11 a.m.
Watch the news conference on FOX 12 Oregon, the FOX 12 app and at kptv.com.
(1) comment
It totally amazing that Washington state and about 3/4 of the states in the country are almost done while Brown is so far behind it's unreal.of course we had to get the convicts and the illegals first.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.