SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A non-profit think and action tank is suing Gov. Kate Brown over her expanded statewide mask mandate.
On Wednesday, Brown announced she was broadening Oregon's mask requirement to include children ages 5 and older starting on Friday.
Under the mask mandate, each Oregonian must wear one while in indoor public places such as grocery stores and restaurants as well as while outside when social distancing is not possible.
Children ages 12 and younger where initially exempt from the requirement.
As of Friday, only children under the age of 5 are exempt. However, the state is still recommending younger children wear masks.
In reaction to the requirement's expansions, the Freedom Foundation filed a lawsuit against Brown.
“Governors in left-leaning states all over the country are making up the rules as they go – and ignoring the procedural rules their own state laws set up,” Jason Dudash, the Freedom Foundation’s Oregon director said in a statement.
The Freedom Foundation says it filed the suit on behalf of three individuals who object to the mandate that requires them to wear masks.
The lawsuit also challenges the Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen, who on June 30 issued the so-called “Statewide Mask, Face Shield, Face Covering Guidance,” which outlines the face covering requirements.
“Freedom Foundation’s challenge points out that the “guidance” is an administrative rule — and the creation of such a rule must follow the procedural standards set forth in ORS 183. These standards include notice of the proposed rule, publication of the rule, 21 days advance notice to allow public input, and a fiscal impact statement. The challenge argues that not only does the mandate violate state statue, it also violates the wearer’s First Amendment rights.”
The Freedom Foundation says it also filed a lawsuit earlier in July challenging Washington’s mandatory mask rule.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
