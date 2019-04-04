Gov. Brown supports Wash. budget proposal that would help fund new I-5 bridge

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown is supporting Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget proposal in Washington state, which would help fund a new Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River.
Inslee has included more than 17 million dollars to reopen the project, but the state legislature must approve it.
Last month, Washington lawmakers approved a spending bill that included 450 million dollars for the project after not approving the project in 2014.
In a letter to the Oregon Transportation Commission, Gov. Brown says Oregon must be ready when the proposal goes through. If efforts are not renewed by September, the governor says the states will have to pay back the federal government 130 million dollars.
