PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After a busy week that included negotiating a deal to get federal police officers out of downtown Portland, Gov. Kate Brown sat down for a one-on-one interview with FOX 12's Simon Gutierrez to answer questions about that process and some recent decisions she's made about COVID-19 restrictions.
The deal came together, she says, with the help of Vice President Mike Pence, with whom the Governor has forged what appears to be a productive working relationship.
Gutierrez: “Speaking of the withdrawal of federal officers, there's been a lot of back and forth messaging on that. The acting secretary of Homeland Security keeps saying federal officers have not and will not leave until they're convinced federal facilities are safe. What's the most recent information you have about where those officers are and when they might be leaving town?”
Brown: “First of all, there's a lot of bluster coming out of Washington, D.C. these days. Second of all, the plan was very, very clear that the federal officers from Homeland Security including Border Patrol and ICE would leave the federal courthouse arena and hand the situation over to our Oregon State Police.”
Gutierrez: “Switching gears to COVID-19… Recently, you had to make a tough decision and ask the folks in Umatilla County to take a step back. How hard a decision is that, and do you anticipate potentially having to make that decision for other counties as well, especially more populous counties like Multnomah County?”
Brown: “It was a really challenging decision for me, mostly because I know this community and I just really love the region… I had to take action. I had a sense of urgency. Both public health officials and physicians were saying that the virus could spread like wildfire. And it was critically important that we take action at that time.”
In terms of other communities, Brown said, “My hope is that we don't need to take more restrictive actions.”
As for how Oregonians can avoid further restrictions – wear masks, keep your distance, and wash your hands.
