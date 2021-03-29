PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Monday was the deadline Governor Kate Brown set to get younger students back in the classroom.
She held a Facebook Live with the Director of the Oregon Department of Education as well as superintendents of two school districts. The group talked about how hard it has been for students, teachers and parents to have distance learning for the past year.
The governor also talked about help for students in the coming months.
”I've introduced with legislative leaders a $250 million summer learning and childcare package so that this summer school districts across Oregon can offer expanded summer learning and enrichment opportunities. To help all of our students, learn, heal and have fun,” said Gov. Brown.
The superintendent of the South Coast Education Service District, that represents schools along the southern Oregon coastline, shared their experiences since having students return to the classroom last fall. She said she followed the state guidelines and even as cases spiked they have avoided any outbreaks in their schools.
Director Colt Gill also said parents can be confident in sending their kids back to in-person learning, saying the health and safety of everyone is their top priority.
