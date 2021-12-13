Gov. Brown thanks Oregon National Guard members who mobilized during Delta surge

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown visited Oregon National Guard members who are demobilizing from supporting hospitals and long-term care facilities during the Delta surge.

Brown thanked the National Guard members on Monday. She also thanked those members' families for the sacrifices they made having their loved one away from home during the pandemic.

"When we first mobilized, the first thought I gave to you was thank you. Demobilizing - it's that same thought. Thank you so much," Brown said. "We needed you in our hospitals, and we needed you in our long-term care facilities, but we couldn't have done it without your families."

The demobilization ceremony was held at Oregon Military Department's Camp Withycombe. The ceremony fell on the 385th birthday of the National Guard.

Members shared what serving the people of Oregon meant during a time as trying as the pandemic.

Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmit says she's been with the National Guard for 21 years. She's been on this specific state task force since August.

"Over this period of time, I've been able to visit every hospital in the state where we had servicemen and airmen. I made sure their health and wellbeing was looked after, and I made sure out in the field we were doing right by our community," Almond-Schmit said.

Brown addressed members on what their service has meant over the past two years - years she called incredibly challenging.

"The last year, particularly challenging with the pandemic, with the ice events and the ongoing wildfires," Brown said.