PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The majority of Oregon's counties are awaiting word from the governor's office on whether or not they'll be able to begin phase one of reopening on Friday morning.
On Thursday morning, 33 of the 36 counties that have applied to reopen early will find out if their applications were approved. Gov. Kate Brown is scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m.
Only three counties haven't jumped at the chance to reopen early: Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington.
Under Gov. Brown's phase one plan, dine-in restaurants, bars, barbers, salons, and gyms would be able to resume operations with restrictions and social distancing guidelines.
"If some of it could be open Friday, well gosh, you want a day or two to prepare, to let people know," Marion County Commissioner Sam Brentano said.
Brentano told FOX 12 that Marion County submitted its application on Friday. He hopes it gets approved, despite the fact that over the last two weeks, the county has reported more than 250 new positive cases of COVID-19.
"We know our numbers have been bad, I'm not making excuses," Brentano said.
But the desperation felt by business owners trying survive is bad, too, Brentano said.
"Each one that goes under is a job and you could probably imply a family," Brentano said, "If you don't feel comfortable, you don't have to participate, you don't have to open your business."
But for the ones that do want to open safely, Brentano said the county wants to give them that opportunity. The commissioner said he feels comfortable with the data that shows medical capacity, testing, and contact tracing ability meets the state's requirements for reopening.
These are the same metrics that Washington County told FOX 12 they still need to verify.
"There's a lot to that piece, it's a lot more than just making a couple phone calls," Director of Health and Human Services Marni Kuyl said, specifically talking about all the requirements surrounding contact tracing. This includes proving that there are enough people available to investigate cases, and that families who may need to isolate have access to testing, health care, and basic resources like food during the isolation period.
Kuyl said Washington County has a plan drafted and ready to go once the final details get plugged in.
"We feel like the data is pointing in the right direction and we're headed where we need to be," Kuyl said.
Washington County data shows that positive cases and hospitalizations have been trending downward since the end of March.
Apart from Gov. Brown's phases, individual retail shops that were previously mandated to closed, like furniture stores, boutiques, jewelry stores and cosmetic stores, will be able to reopen with new guidelines starting Friday.
That means that statewide, all individual retail shops will be able to operate in some capacity by the end of the week, aside from shopping malls, which are required to wait until the county it is in is approved to begin phase one.
