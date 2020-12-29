PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced updates to the state's COVID-19 county risk levels on Tuesday.
The state's public health framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk, and lower risk.
The framework then assigns health and safety measures for each level.
Starting Friday, Jan. 1, there will be 23 counties in the extreme risk level, which is a decrease of six from the last update earlier this month.
Six counties will be at high risk and seven at lower risk.
No counties are listed as moderate risk.
Counties in the extreme risk level starting Friday include:
- Benton
- Clackamas
- Columbia
- Crook
- Curry
- Deschutes
- Hood River
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Josephine
- Klamath
- Lane
- Linn
- Malheur
- Marion
- Multnomah
- Polk
- Tillamook
- Umatilla
- Union
- Wasco
- Washington
- Yamhill
Counties in high risk level include:
- Baker (moved from extreme)
- Clatsop (moved from extreme)
- Coos (moved from extreme)
- Douglas (moved from extreme)
- Lincoln (moved from extreme)
- Morrow (moved from extreme)
Counties in lower risk level include:
- Gilliam
- Grant
- Harney
- Lake (moved from moderate)
- Sherman
- Wallowa
- Wheeler
These new risk levels will be in effect through Jan. 14.
"After weeks of diligent work by local leaders and public health officials to implement health and safety measures in their communities, this week’s county data is a welcome sign that we are making progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon,” said Gov. Brown. “The county risk level framework is meant to put us on track to reopen our schools, businesses, and communities. It is not easy. Oregon families and businesses have made incredible sacrifices. If we work together, we will see more counties begin to lower their COVID-19 risk levels. If communities let down their guard too early, we could see our hard-won progress unravel just as quickly."
"Every week, more Oregonians are being vaccinated against this deadly disease. But, until vaccines are widely available with high participation rates, the surest way to open our communities is to continue practicing the measures we know are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 — wear your mask, keep physical distance from others, avoid gatherings, wash your hands often, and stay home when you are sick," Gov. Brown continued.
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes.
The next assignment of risk levels will take effect Jan. 15.
Updates to warning week data and county risk levels will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.
(9) comments
How could she possibly ever be reelected? If that happens, there will be a home for sale in this "booming" economy.
Trump was right about States with democratic governors.
This democrat governor is out to destroy the middle class businesses and shift their wealth to big businesses. While this governor and her employees enjoy being paid, without losing their life's saving, or businesses.
Apparently no one is getting the flu anymore because so many people are wearing masks and social distancing, but covid19 is spreading like wildfire because not enough people are wearing masks and social distancing
"Ivory Tower Kate" has the same hunger for power that David Hasselhoff has for a cheeseburger.
She is a clown
Clearly the masks are not effective.
'Gov. Brown updates COVID-19 county risk levels, 5 improve from 'extreme' to 'high' risk' Doesn't really matter what Kate the tyrant says anymore, because she and she alone is responsible for the irreparable damage she has done to the state, to the the small mom and pop type businesses, and to the livelihoods of the people living in Oregon. All the while she sits in her ivory tower.
Hey KPTV, where is the story regarding Gov. Brown going after the Salem hair stylist's kids? You can go to Fox News to get it if you care to report it.
That would take actual effort on the part of this "News Outlet," and I use that term very loosely.
