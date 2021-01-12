PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There will now be 26 counties in the extreme level for COVID-19 in Oregon.
Gov. Kate Brown announced the updated risk levels Tuesday.
Effective Jan. 15 through Jan. 28, there will be 26 counties in the extreme risk level. That continues to include Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Marion counties.
Baker, Clatsop, Coos and Morrow counties are being moved from high risk to extreme risk. Curry County was downgraded from extreme risk to moderate risk, and Lake County was moved from Lower Risk to Moderate Risk.
Six Oregon counties are at the lowest level – lower risk.
The risk levels determine what businesses and activities are closed, whether restaurants can serve customers indoors, as well as how many people can shop in stores, attend church services or gather socially with people from other households.
Restaurants, for example, under extreme risk can only offer outdoor dining and takeout services.
LINK: Oregon risk levels and what they mean
County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes. The next assignment of risk levels will be announced Jan. 26 and take effect Jan. 29.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Brown announced that vaccine distribution in Oregon would be expanded to Oregon seniors 65 years and older, child care providers and PK-12 educators and staff beginning Jan. 23
(1) comment
What an idiot.
