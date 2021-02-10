PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday announced an update to guidance in Oregon for outdoor contact sports, including high school football.
Beginning this week, outdoor contact sports can resume with health and safety protocols in place based on county risk levels. County risk levels were updated Tuesday, and will be effective Friday, with 12 counties moving to improved categories.
In lower and moderate risk counties – 11 total – practices and games for outdoor contact sports can resume following health and safety guidance to be issued by the Oregon Health Authority.
In high risk counties – which will include Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas starting Friday – and extreme risk counties – 14 total – schools and other sports organizations can opt-in to resuming football and other outdoor contact sports, with additional protocols in place.
In those counties, administrators and organizers must offer on-site responsive testing for symptomatic individuals and close contacts, contact information for contact tracing, and a waiver identifying health and safety risks and a commitment to isolation and quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.
Current Abbott BinaxNOW rapid testing resources for schools can be used for on-site testing of symptomatic student athletes, according to the governor's office. Schools and sports organizations will also be encouraged to explore partnerships with the university system for student athlete testing.
Schools in extreme and high risk counties must also have at least limited in-person instruction occurring, with the goal of putting hybrid or full in-person instruction in place for students this school year. Schools must also be in compliance with state guidance for COVID-19 testing.
As of Feb. 12, 11 Oregon counties in high risk, including Portland metro area counties, will also meet the advisory metrics threshold, under 200 cases per 100,000, to return to at least hybrid in-person instruction.
Those schools and sports organizations in high and extreme risk counties that do not opt in and implement the protocols and requirements above will continue to be limited to non-contact sports, practices and games. Indoor contact sports continue to be prohibited in all counties, due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to Oregon health officials.
Additionally, the Oregon Health Authority will be updating the exemption for college sports, allowing Division 2, Division 3, and NAIA schools to submit health and safety plans to resume college athletics. However, all such teams must still meet the same rigorous standards that Oregon’s Division 1 programs have met before they will be permitted to resume full activities, according to OHA, including regular COVID-19 testing, plans for contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine, and health and safety protocols for practices and games.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
