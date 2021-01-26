SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown has announced the new 2-week designations of COVID-19 risk levels for Oregon’s 36 counties.
Beginning Friday and effective through Feb. 11, the majority of Oregon will be under the extreme risk restrictions.
Brown said 25 counties will be in the extreme risk level, one fewer than the previous designation. County risk levels are reassigned every two weeks.
Two counties will be in high risk, two in moderate risk and the final seven in lower risk.
Here is a breakdown of counties by risk level:
Extreme
- Baker
- Benton
- Clackamas
- Clatsop
- Columbia
- Coos
- Crook
- Deschutes
- Hood River
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Josephine
- Klamath
- Lane
- Linn
- Malheur
- Marion
- Morrow
- Multnomah
- Polk
- Umatilla
- Union
- Wasco
- Washington
- Yamhill
High
- Douglas
- Lincoln
Moderate
- Grant (Moved from Lower)
- Lake
Lower
- Curry (Moved from Moderate)
- Gilliam
- Harney
- Sherman
- Tillamook (Moved from Extreme)
- Wallowa
- Wheeler
Tillamook County saw the biggest change in the updated levels, moving from extreme risk to lower risk.
“Most of the state remains in the Extreme Risk category," Brown said in a statement. "This is an important reminder for all Oregonians to continue to do their part by abiding by the health and safety guidelines in place. Until vaccines are widely available with high participation rates, the surest way to lower our risk and open our businesses and communities is to continue practicing the measures we know are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 — wear your mask, keep physical distance from others, avoid gatherings, wash your hands often, and stay home when you are sick."
In addition to the updated risk levels, Brown announced a modified guidance for indoor activities, other than dining, for the extreme risk level. This indicates gyms can operate at a limited indoor capacity.
Starting Friday, the following will be allowed indoors for in extreme risk counties: “a maximum of six people indoors at facilities over 500 square feet (for all indoor activities except dining) with associated guidance for ongoing social distancing, cleaning protocols, and face coverings. For facilities smaller than 500 square feet, the modified guidance allows for 1:1 customer experiences, such as personal training.”
Brown’s office said the full updated guidance will be posted on to coronavirus.oregon.gov by Friday.
"The science has shown us that outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities when it comes to the spread of COVID 19, which is why we have clearly delineated guidance between indoor and outdoor activities," said Governor Brown. "We have seen over the last several weeks that Oregonians have largely complied with risk levels to the point that we have not seen a surge in hospitalizations that would have jeopardized hospital capacity. This means we are able to make these adjustments for Extreme Risk counties, which should assist both businesses and Oregonians as we continue to work to stop the spread of COVID-19."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.